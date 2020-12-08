Haryana farmer producer bodies come out in support of farm laws

However, they seek amendments and reassurance that MSP will continue

Some farmer producer organisations from Haryana, claiming to represent 1.2 lakh farmers in the State, have come out in support of the three agricultural marketing reform laws. In a letter to Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, they also sought the government’s suggested amendments and a reassurance that minimum support prices will continue.

A delegation of about 20 farmers, representatives of three different groups, met Mr. Tomar late on Monday, on the eve of the Bharat Bandh, and expressed their support for the laws.

Here are the live updates of the Bharat Bandh

“These bills should be continued along with the modifications suggested by the farmer organisations. We are in favour of the continuation of MSPs and the mandi system as suggested by farmers’ groups. But we request you to continue these laws with the suggested amendments,” said the letter.

The letter was signed by representatives from Har Kisan, a federation of 116 farmer producer organisations claiming a membership of 70,000 farmers, as well as two progressive farmer associations with a membership of about 50,000.

Their support comes at a time when tens of thousands of other farmers under the banner of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, which includes large numbers from Haryana, have been protesting the three farm laws, demanding full repeal.