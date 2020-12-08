Puducherry Assembly to pass resolution against farm laws: CM Narayanasamy

The Chief Minister spoke to reporters after participating in a demonstration in support of the Bharat Bandh

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Tuesday said the next session of the Assembly would pass a resolution urging the Centre to withdraw the contentious farm legislations.

Speaking to reporters after participating in a demonstration in support of the Bharat Bandh organised by various political parties, the Chief Minister said a resolution could not be passed in the last budget session due to time constraints. “The last session was very short due to the novel coronavirus threat. In the next session, a resolution would be passed to press for the withdrawal of farm laws,” he said.

The Chief Minister said he had already written a letter to the Prime Minister expressing his anguish at the passing of the farm legislations. The new legislations were passed without any deliberations in the Parliament. The new rules would destroy the livelihoods of farmers, he said.

He joined the agitation by the Congress, CPI, CPI (M), VCK and CPI (ML) workers expressing solidarity with the protesting farmers in the border areas of the national capital.