Puducherry Assembly to pass resolution against farm laws: CM Narayanasamy

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Tuesday said the next session of the Assembly would pass a resolution urging the Centre to withdraw the contentious farm legislations.
Speaking to reporters after participating in a demonstration in support of the Bharat Bandh organised by various political parties, the Chief Minister said a resolution could not be passed in the last budget session due to time constraints. “The last session was very short due to the novel coronavirus threat. In the next session, a resolution would be passed to press for the withdrawal of farm laws,” he said.
The Chief Minister said he had already written a letter to the Prime Minister expressing his anguish at the passing of the farm legislations. The new legislations were passed without any deliberations in the Parliament. The new rules would destroy the livelihoods of farmers, he said.
He joined the agitation by the Congress, CPI, CPI (M), VCK and CPI (ML) workers expressing solidarity with the protesting farmers in the border areas of the national capital.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath