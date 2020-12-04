Dilli Chalo | We want complete roll back of the three laws, says Samyukt Kisan Morcha

Samyukt Kisan Morcha gave a call for complete Bharat Bandh on December 8 if their demands are not met.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha, on Friday, rejected the government's offer for amendments in the three farm laws and reiterated their demand for a complete roll back.

"The Morcha is to intensify the farmers agitation in the days to come. Effigies of the Modi government and corporate houses will be burnt across India on December 5," they said at the border at Singhu.

"The sportspersons and others to return their medals on December 7. The Morcha gives a call for complete Bharat Bandh on December 8. Tolls across the country to be made free for a day. The date will be decided later."

The Morcha leaders said “Our only demand during the meeting with the government on December 5 will be complete roll back of the three laws.”

They said that the movement will mark a historic win for the farmers and a historic defeat for the government.

“The movement has reached a decisive moment. No point in carrying out the discussions for long. Our one-point demand is to take back the three laws.”

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, speaking to the media persons in Gurugram on Friday, has said that the coalition government in Haryana has lost the faith of the public and the legislators and Congress will bring no-confidence motion against the government. He demanded that a special session of assembly be convened to discuss the farmers issues.