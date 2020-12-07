National

Ahead of ‘Bharat Bandh’, Centre asks States to tighten security, ensure peace

Farmers listening to the address given by various leaders ahead of the Bharat Bandh called by the protesting farmers at the Singhu Border in New Delhi on December 7.   | Photo Credit: R V Moorthy

The Centre has asked all States and Union Territories to tighten security during Tuesday’s ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by the farmers unions and supported by Opposition parties, while asserting that peace and tranquillity must be maintained on the day, officials said.

In a countrywide advisory, the Union Home Ministry also said the State governments and UT administrations must ensure that the COVID-19 guidelines issued with regard to health and social distancing are strictly followed.

The States and UTs were told that peace and tranquillity must be maintained during the ‘Bharat Bandh’ and precautionary measures taken so that no untoward incident takes place anywhere in the country, a Home Ministry official said on Monday.

The ‘Bharat Bandh’ has been called by the farmers unions who have been protesting the three farm laws enacted in the Monsoon Session of Parliament. Major political parties, such as the Congress, NCP, DMK, SP, TRS and Left, on Sunday came out in strong support of the bandh.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at various border points of Delhi against the new farm laws.

Talks between the government and protesting farmers remained inconclusive on Saturday even after five rounds of discussions as union leaders stuck to their demand for the repeal of the new farm laws and went on a ‘maun vrat’ seeking a clear ‘yes or no’ reply, forcing the Centre to call for another meeting on December 9 to resolve the deadlock.

