Ayodhya verdict | Vindicated by unanimous verdict, says L. K. Advani

BJP leader Uma Bharti leaves after visiting senior leader L.K. Advani in New Delhi on November 9, 2019.

Photo Credit: AP

Uma Bharti, a key player of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, said that Mr. Advani’s devotion to the temple’s cause was at the root of the BJP’s success.

Former deputy prime minister and senior BJP leader L.K. Advani, who led the Ram Janmabhoomi movement for years, welcomed the Supreme Court’s verdict in the case and said that he stood “vindicated” that the five-judge bench had delivered a unanimous verdict. 

“I stand vindicated, and feel deeply blessed, that the Supreme Court has given its unanimous verdict paving the way for the construction of a magnificent temple for Lord Ram at Ramjanmabhoomi in Ayodhya,” he said in a statement. 

“I have always stressed that Ram and Ramayana occupy an esteemed place in India’s cultural and civilisational heritage and Ramjanmabhoomi holds a special and sacred place in the hearts of crores of our countrymen in India and abroad. Therefore, it is gratifying that their belief and sentiments have been respected,” he said. The nonagenarian leader also welcomed the apex court’s decision to allot five acres of land at a prominent place for the building of a mosque in Ayodhya and called for an end to all contention and acrimony and an “embrace of communal concord and peace.”

Home Minister Amit Shah welcomed the judgment and asserted that the order would prove to be a milestone and further strengthen India’s unity and integrity. In a series of tweets, Mr. Shah appealed to all communities and religions to accept the decision of the apex court with equanimity and remain committed to ‘Ek Bharat — Shreshtha Bharat’ (one India, great India). He also thanked saints, institutions and organisations as well as unnamed people who had struggled during the legal battle over the Ayodhya issue.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thakarey addressing a press conference in Mumbai on Saturday.

Ayodhya verdict | Advani gave meaning to the Ayodhya issue, says Uddhav

 

Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who had been the lawyer for the deity Ram Lalla Virajman prior to joining the government in 2014, also reacted to the verdict. “A historic day, when a landmark judgement has been delivered upholding the majesty of the judicial system of India. It is a victory for India. We all salute the judgement. Lord Ram always talked of Maryadit Aacharan (right conduct). Let us renew the pledge for peace, amity and understanding. Let India grow further and prosper inspired by the eternal principles of our civilisational heritage,” he said.

“The judgment of Hon’ble Supreme Court on Ayodhya is historic. The judgement will further strengthen India’s social fabric,” Defence minister Rajnath Singh tweeted. “I urge everyone to take the verdict with equanimity and magnanimity. I also appeal to the people to maintain peace & harmony after this landmark verdict,” he added.

The key players of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement such as former Union ministers Uma Bharti and Murli Manohar Joshi and former BJP general secretary K.N. Govindacharya also reacted to the verdict.

Ms. Bharti, who met senior BJP leader L.K. Advani at his home in New Delhi, hailed the party veteran’s role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement as she welcomed the court’s order.

A key figure herself in the temple movement, Ms. Bharti said that Mr. Advani’s devotion to the temple’s cause was at the root of the BJP’s success and its return to power for another term.

Former RSS ideologue Mr. Govindacharya credited the late Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Ashok Singhal and Mr. Advani for the cause’s success.

Welcoming the verdict, Mr. Joshi said, “the trust that will look after the construction of the Ram Temple will have to be considerate about keeping intact unity among people.”

