U.P. Sunni Waqf Board not to file review plea in Ayodhya case

The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board will not go in for any review of the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case, its chairman Zufar Faruqi reiterated on Tuesday.

However, the board was still undecided on whether to accept or reject the 5 acres of land awarded to it by the court for the construction of a mosque.

"It was decided that the board members need more time before giving their final opinion [on the 5 acres of land]," said Mr. Faruqi after a meeting of the board in Lucknow.

Nov 26, 2019

