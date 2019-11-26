U.P. Sunni Waqf Board not to file review plea in Ayodhya case

The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board will not go in for any review of the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case, its chairman Zufar Faruqi reiterated on Tuesday.
However, the board was still undecided on whether to accept or reject the 5 acres of land awarded to it by the court for the construction of a mosque.
"It was decided that the board members need more time before giving their final opinion [on the 5 acres of land]," said Mr. Faruqi after a meeting of the board in Lucknow.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.