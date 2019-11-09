Ayodhya verdict | We respect Supreme Court's Ayodhya judgement, says Dean of Diplomatic Corps in India

The heads of diplomatic missions in India on Saturday declared that they respect the Supreme Court's judgement on the Ram Janmabhoomi case of Ayodhya. The statement on behalf of the diplomatic community came after the Ministry of External Affairs called all foreign mission heads in the capital and called Pakistani comments on the issue as "gratuitous".

"We understand that the Ayodhya judgement is entirely an internal issue of India but we appreciate the fact that the MEA took the initiative to brief all the heads of diplomatic missions in India on this. We respect the Supreme Court's verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi issue. We highly appreciate this line of communication that MEA is having with the entire Diplomatic Corp," said the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in India Ambassador Hans Dannenberg Castellanos.

The Ministry of External Affairs called all the heads of diplomatic missions on Saturday evening and the diplomats were briefed in separate regional groups by senior Indian diplomats. Ambassador Dannenberg Castellanos who is also the current envoy of Dominican Republic said that such briefing helps in fostering confidence and better line of official communication.

“We can fully and better understand the historic proportion of this ruling by the Indian Supreme Court and the fact that all layers of justice were followed to reach this verdict,” stated the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps following the briefing.



The judgement however drew strong comments from leading Pakistani commentators including the Spokesperson of the Pakistan Armed Forces Asif Ghafoor who commented in his personal capacity and said, Pakistan's founder Mohammed Ali Jinnah's fears about Hindu majoritarianism was correct.

Responding to these comments, the Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Raveesh Kumar said, "We reject the unwarranted and gratuitous comments made by Pakistan on the judgement of the Supreme Court of India on a civil matter that is completely internal to India."