ASI reports cited in Ayodhya verdict to be made public: Union Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel

Hours after the Supreme Court paved the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya and ordered an alternate site for a mosque, Union Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel said on Saturday that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) reports cited in the judgment would be made public soon.

Addressing the media at his residence here, Mr. Patel said the ASI reports had been the court’s property so far, but would soon be presented to the world in the form of a book.

The apex court accepted the ASI’s report that the Babri masjid had not been constructed on vacant land and that there was a pre-existing structure.

“I am grateful to all the experts who worked on the report and also congratulate them for their efforts,” Mr. Patel said. The ASI excavated the site at the direction of the Allahabad High Court in 2003.

The Supreme Court said the underlying structure below the disputed site in Ayodhya was not an Islamic structure, but the ASI has not established whether a temple was demolished to build a mosque.

