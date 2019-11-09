Advani gave meaning to the Ayodhya issue, says Uddhav

Keeping the door open for talks with the BJP, Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said he would soon meet BJP veteran L.K. Advani to congratulate him on the Ayodhya verdict.

Mr. Thackeray said, “Advani saheb, who gave meaning to this subject after he took out his Rath Yatra, would be happy about today’s verdict. I would be meeting him in a couple of days.”

He also revealed his plan to visit Ayodhya later this month after going to the Shivneri fort. “On November 24 last year, I had gone to Ayodhya with Shiv Sainiks. I had taken mud from Shivneri, and within 12 months, we have had this verdict. Within two to three days, I will return to Shivneri to pay my respects, and it is my wish that on November 24, I would return to Ayodhya,” he said.

Mr. Thackeray said the Shiv Sena had demanded a special Act to build a Ram temple because there seemed no end to the dispute; but there was no need for it with Saturday’s verdict. The Shiv Sena chief has been raking up the issue of the Ram temple at rallies for the Assembly election, even attracting the criticism of Mr. Modi, who called him a “loud mouth” in a veiled attack at a meeting in Nashik.

Political analysts have said that by referring to his relationship with Mr. Advani and disclosing his plan to visit Ayodhya, Mr. Thackeray is leaving the door open for talks with the BJP in Maharashtra.