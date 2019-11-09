Not a victory or a defeat for anyone: RSS

Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) acting president Alok Kumar on Saturday welcomed the verdict but said it should not be seen as anybody’s victory or defeat.

Addressing a press conference at the RSS’ central office in New Delhi, Mr. Bhagwat said, “We welcome this decision of the Supreme Court. This case was going on for decades and it has reached the right conclusion. This should not be seen as a win or loss.”

“One should express happiness with restraint, moderation and politeness completely avoiding any provocative or instigating action or deed and staying within the limits of the Constitution,” he added.

Mr. Kumar also expressed similar sentiments saying Hindus across the country should express happiness within maryada (bounds of right action).

To a question on the VHP’s demands for the Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi (Kashi) and the Krishna temple in Mathura to be reclaimed from the mosques cheek by jowl with them, Mr. Bhagwat suggested that the RSS may not take up similar disputes involving temple sites in both places. “There was a historic background to the RSS being involved with Ayodhya, as an organisation we don’t otherwise involve ourselves in agitations and we will revert to our man-making mission,” he said.

Mr. Kumar also said the VHP as an organisation would now busy itself with the construction of the Ram Temple and its other activities, including running hundreds of schools across the country.