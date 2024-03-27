Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy and his son Raghava meet JSP chief Pawan Kalyan

March 27, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Ongole MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy, his son Raghava and Gudur (SC) MLA V. Varaprasada Rao (now BJP candidate from Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency) met Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan separately at the State party office, near Mangalagiri, on March 27 (Wednesday).

Mr. Sreenivasulu Reddy and Mr. Raghava joined the TDP earlier this month after quitting the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), which had denied the former the MP ticket and went on to replace him with Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy.

Mr. Sreenivasulu Reddy quit the YSRCP towards the end of February and joined the TDP about 10 days after the alliance with the BJP and JSP was confirmed.

As far as Mr. Varaprasada Rao was concerned, he resigned from the YSRCP a few days ago and joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Anurag Thakur and the party’s national general secretary Vinod Tawde in New Delhi. He was then declared as the BJP’s MP candidate from the prestigious Tirupati seat.