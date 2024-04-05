GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

EC issues notice to Atishi for her ‘approached by BJP’ remark

The apex election body asked the Delhi Minister to back her statement on the BJP’s poaching bid with facts.

April 05, 2024 12:04 pm | Updated 12:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Senior AAP Leader and Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi

Senior AAP Leader and Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

The Election Commission of India, on April 5, 2024, issued show cause notice to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi for her claims that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) approached her to join the party.

As per the notice, the apex election body asked the Delhi Minister to back her statement on the BJP’s poaching bid with facts.

On April 2, Ms. Atishi claimed that the BJP approached her through a “very close” person to join the party or be prepared to be nabbed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) within a month.

“I was approached by the BJP through a person very close to me who asked me to join the BJP to save and enhance my political career or I will be arrested within a month,” she had said addressing a press conference in New Delhi.

The Delhi unit of BJP challenged her to provide details of her allegation. Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva confirmed a defamation notice has been sent to Atishi, demanding a public apology for her claim.

Related Topics

Delhi / Bharatiya Janata Party / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.