EC issues notice to Atishi for her ‘approached by BJP’ remark

April 05, 2024 12:04 pm | Updated 12:04 pm IST

The Election Commission of India, on April 5, 2024, issued show cause notice to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi for her claims that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) approached her to join the party.

As per the notice, the apex election body asked the Delhi Minister to back her statement on the BJP’s poaching bid with facts.

On April 2, Ms. Atishi claimed that the BJP approached her through a “very close” person to join the party or be prepared to be nabbed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) within a month.

“I was approached by the BJP through a person very close to me who asked me to join the BJP to save and enhance my political career or I will be arrested within a month,” she had said addressing a press conference in New Delhi.

The Delhi unit of BJP challenged her to provide details of her allegation. Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva confirmed a defamation notice has been sent to Atishi, demanding a public apology for her claim.