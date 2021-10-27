Morning digest | Updated NPR form retains contentious questions; Centre to launch two mobile hospitals, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

retained contentious questions such as “mother tongue, place of birth of father and mother and last place of residence”, according to a document compiled by a committee under the Registrar General of India and shared with District Census officers.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said the recently launched PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, with an outlay of more than ₹64,000 crore, is aimed at filling critical gaps in public health infrastructure, especially in critical care and primary care facilities in both urban and rural areas.

Former Punjab Chief Minister and Congress leader Amarinder Singh, who recently announced he would float his party, alleged on Tuesday that his ‘opponents’ were threatening his supporters.

While arguing for Aryan Khan’s bail, his lawyer told the Bombay High Court on Tuesday that no drugs had been recovered from Mr. Khan nor was any medical test conducted to show consumption.

Horses and battle tanks that make their way down Rajpath on Republic Day have forced some changes to the plans for the new look of Central Vista Avenue, according to the architect of the project.

Mr. Akbaruddin’s recent book ‘India vs UK: The Story of an Unprecedented Diplomatic Win’ is an account of the contest in which all five permanent members of the UNSC united against India. Excerpts from the interview with Mr. Akbaruddin, who is currently Dean, Kautilya School of Public Policy, Hyderabad.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday wondered whether the trajectory followed by Justice (retired) A. Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry into the death of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa is redolent of “virtually becoming a judge of his own cause” or an “umpire playing the game himself”.

The U.S. moved a step closer to expanding COVID-19 vaccinations for millions more children as a panel of government advisers on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, endorsed kid-size doses of Pfizer's shots for 5- to 11-year-olds.

The Assam government has decided to link welfare schemes to the COVID-19 vaccination status of the beneficiaries. Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said anyone not vaccinated with both doses will be deprived of the benefits of all state government schemes.

Pakistan produced another disciplined bowling display to limit New Zealand to 134 for eight in their ICC T20 World Cup clash on Tuesday. Seamer Haris Rauf (four for 22) was the wrecker-in-chief for Pakistan before Shoaib Malik and Asif Ali steered the team home.