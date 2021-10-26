Speculation over Amarinder’s next move, may launch party on October 27

The two-time Chief Minister had added that he would not rest till he secures the future of “my people and my State”.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh may launch his new political party in Chandigarh on Wednesday, according to speculation triggered by the announcement of a press conference.

Captain Amarinder Singh had last week said he would soon launch his own party, and that he was hopeful of a seat arrangement with the BJP provided the ongoing farmers’ stir against farm laws was resolved in their interest.

The development comes just months ahead of the Punjab assembly elections.

Captain Amarinder Singh, who faced an unceremonious exit from the state government last month, had also said that he was looking at alliances with like-minded parties such as breakaway Akali groups.

The two-time Chief Minister had added that he would not rest till he secures the future of “my people and my State”.

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Tuesday, however, said if Amarinder Singh floated a new political outfit, he would be making a “big mistake”.

Captain Amarinder Singh’s face in Punjab will be “scarred”, Mr. Randhawa said, and added that the Congress gave respect to Captain Amarinder Singh and he enjoyed several posts in the party.

Mr. Randhawa has been attacking Captain Amarinder Singh over his friendship with Pakistani journalist Aroosa Alam. He even went to the extent of saying that a probe would be carried out to ascertain if Alam has links with Pakistan’s spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife, Navjot Kaur Sidhu, too attacked Captain Amarinder Singh over the issue of his new political party.

Captain Amarinder Singh never came out of his farmhouse in the last four and a half years, and now, he suddenly talks about floating a party, she alleged.

Navjot Kaur Sidhu further said Captain Amarinder Sigh already had a party and he could have done some work in the last over four years.

Captain Amarinder Singh had resigned as the Punjab Chief Minister last month amid a bitter power tussle with Punjab Congress chief Sidhu.

After resigning, he had said that he felt “humiliated”. The Congress replaced Captain Amarinder Singh with Charanjit Singh Channi.

Captain Amarinder Singh had also dubbed Mr. Sidhu “anti-national” and “dangerous”, saying he would pit a strong candidate against the state party chief in the upcoming assembly polls.

Captain Amarinder Singh had last month met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi and had discussed the prolonged farmers’ stir with him while urging him to resolve the crisis urgently with the repeal of the three farm laws.