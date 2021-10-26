ICC Twenty20 World Cup| Rauf, Malik and Asif star in Pakistan’s win over New Zealand

The seamer’s four-for limits the Kiwis to 134 before the two batters take the team past the finish line

Pakistan produced another disciplined bowling display to limit New Zealand to 134 for eight in their ICC T20 World Cup clash on Tuesday.

Seamer Haris Rauf (four for 22) was the wrecker-in-chief for Pakistan before Shoaib Malik and Asif Ali steered the team home.

In reply, Babar Azam’s men were tottering at 87 for five when Malik and Asif joined forces. The latter was the first to break the shackles, smashing Tim Southee for two consecutive to swing the momentum Pakistan’s way.

Malik got into the act in the next over, hitting a four and six off left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner.

Opener Mohd. Rizwan (33, 34b, 5x4) shone yet again though Babar (9), Fakhar Zaman (11), Mohd. Hafeez and Imad Wasim (11) fell cheaply.

Earlier, during the New Zealind innings, Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell were joint top-scorers with 27 while skipper Kane Williamson made a laborious 26-ball 25.

Pakistan applied pressure right from the first over as left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi started with a maiden.

The Kiwis had reached 36 without loss when Rauf bowled Martin Guptill for 17. He also accounted for Conway and Glenn Phillips (13) in one over at the death as New Zealand failed to lift the tempo at any stage.

Rauf also dismissed Mitchell Santner with the last ball of the final over.

Shaheen finished with 1-21 while spinners Mohammad Hafeez and Imad Wasim also took a wicket each.

Ferguson ruled out

New Zealand, playing its first game, lost speedster Lockie Ferguson who was ruled out of the tournament with a calf injury.

The 30-year-old had played the IPL and also bowled three overs in the warm-up match against Australia on October 20.

Stead indicated Ferguson would be replaced in the 15-player tournament squad by Milne subject to approval by the ICC Technical Committee.

Milne is already in the UAE with the team having been selected in the squad as travelling injury cover, but won't be available to play until ICC approval has been received. This was the reason he couldn’t take the field for the Pakistan match.