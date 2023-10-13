HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Morning Digest | Air India flight from Israel arrives in Delhi; India reiterates call for ‘sovereign, independent, viable state of Palestine’, and more

Here is a select list of stories to start the day

October 13, 2023 06:51 am | Updated 06:51 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Indian nationals wait to board Air India flight to return India, at Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. The Air India flight is bringing back stranded Indian nationals from Israel under operation Ajay.

Indian nationals wait to board Air India flight to return India, at Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. The Air India flight is bringing back stranded Indian nationals from Israel under operation Ajay. | Photo Credit: PTI

Israel-Hamas war, day 7 updates: Air India flight from Tel Aviv lands in Delhi

An Air India flight carrying around 200 people from Tel Aviv has arrived in the national capital early morning on Friday. India launched Operation Ajay to facilitate the return of those Indians who wish to come back home as a series of brazen attacks on Israeli towns by Hamas militants over the weekend has triggered fresh tensions in the region.

India reiterates call for ‘sovereign, independent, viable state of Palestine’

India reiterated its call for the creation of a sovereign Palestinian state on Thursday, with the Ministry of External Affairs saying that there was an “obligation” to uphold humanitarian principles.

Putin in Kyrgyzstan for first trip abroad since court arrest warrant

Vladimir Putin on Thursday called to strengthen military ties with Kyrgyzstan in a trip to the Central Asian country, his first foreign visit since the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for him in March.

India ranks 111 out of 125 countries in Global Hunger Index

India ranks 111 out of a total of 125 countries in the Global Hunger Index (GHI) 2023, with its progress against hunger nearly halted since 2015, reflecting a global trend. The Union government, though, contested India’s performance for the third year in a row, citing flawed methodology.

Prasar Bharati OTT likely to become operational early next year

Prasar Bharati has expedited the process for developing an over-the-top (OTT) platform through which it plans to provide a range of services in collaboration with the other prominent players in the industry. The project is expected to materialise early next year.

BJP in damage control mode over dissent after release of Rajasthan list

The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party in Rajasthan is in a damage control mode over dissent among several ticket expectants after the release of first list of its candidates for the upcoming Assembly election. Several leaders and their supporters have expressed their resentment, especially at the seats where the BJP MPs have been fielded.

INDIA bloc writes to Meta and Google to remain ‘neutral’ 

In the light of revelations made by The Washington Post about the alleged role of Facebook, WhatsApp and YouTube for allegedly inciting communal hatred, the INDIA bloc has written letters to the CEOs of Meta and Google — Mark Zuckerberg and Sundar Pichai, urging them to ensure that their platforms remain “neutral” ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls and cautioned them not to allow their platforms to be “used wittingly or unwittingly to cause social unrest or distort India’s much cherished democratic ideals”.

India should learn lessons from unprecedented attack on Israel, says NSG Chief

National Security Guard Director (NSG) General M.A. Ganapathy said on Thursday that in the wake of the terror attack in Israel, India needs to have a crisis management response framework at the national level on extreme terrorist scenarios. He said despite the technological advancements, it is the man and weapon which make the final difference.

Trump says Netanyahu ‘let us down’ before the 2020 airstrike that killed a top Iranian general

Former President Donald Trump has accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of betraying him just before the U.S. killed a top Iranian general in 2020, breaking from the Republican presidential primary field’s uniform support of Israel as it responds to Hamas’ deadly attack.

SA vs AUS: De Kock’s ton and potent attack sink Aussies

Australia skipper Pat Cummins had said on match eve that both teams were ‘very similar’, but there were few parallels between them on Thursday as South Africa mauled the five-champion by 134 runs in a World Cup match at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium here.

Related Topics

Israel-Palestine Conflict / Palestine / Israel / air transport / internet / Russia / Rajasthan / Bharatiya Janata Party / ICC World Cup / cricket

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.