World Cup 2023: Aus vs SA | Australia wins toss, elects to field against South Africa

While Australia made two changes to their side, South Africa only one change in the playing XI.

October 12, 2023 02:16 pm | Updated 02:16 pm IST - Lucknow

PTI
Australian cricket team is seen during the national anthem before the start of their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against South Africa in Lucknow on October 12, 2023.

Australian cricket team is seen during the national anthem before the start of their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against South Africa in Lucknow on October 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Australia won the toss and elected to field first against South Africa in their World Cup match here on Thursday.

Australia made two changes as all-rounder Marcus Stoinis came in for Cameron Green, while Josh Inglis has replaced wicketkeeper batter Alex Carey.

"We are going to have a bowl. Not too sure what's to make of this wicket. It seems like it's got a bit of moisture,” said Australian captain Pat Cummins after the toss.

South Africa have brought in spinner Tabraiz Shamsi for this match.

Teams:

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (w), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (w), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.

