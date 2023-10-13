HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Putin in Kyrgyzstan for first trip abroad since court arrest warrant

“We have good reasons (to be here), but even without reasons this visit is long overdue,” Mr. Putin said in talks with Japarov.

October 13, 2023 03:33 am | Updated 03:33 am IST - Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan

AFP
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, gestures while speaking to Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev during their meeting on the sidelines of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Foreign Ministers Council meeting in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Oct. 12, 2023.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, gestures while speaking to Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev during their meeting on the sidelines of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Foreign Ministers Council meeting in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Oct. 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Vladimir Putin on Thursday called to strengthen military ties with Kyrgyzstan in a trip to the Central Asian country, his first foreign visit since the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for him in March.

President Putin is wanted by the court over the deportation of Ukrainian children. Its ruling requires members of the ICC, which does not include Kyrgyzstan, to make the arrest if he sets foot on their territory.

Televised footage showed Mr. Putin greeting Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Japarov in the capital Bishkek for a summit of the post-Soviet group Commonwealth of Independent States.

ALSO READ
Putin to travel to Kyrgyzstan in first known trip abroad since ICC arrest warrant

"I would like to thank the president for the invitation. We have good reasons (to be here), but even without reasons this visit is long overdue," Mr. Putin said in talks with Japarov.

"I expect that military and military-technical cooperation between Russia and Kyrgyzstan... will continue to strengthen and expand," Mr. Putin said.

Kyrgyzstan is part of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a NATO-style military alliance of ex-Soviet states led by Russia.

Related Topics

Russia

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.