Israel-Hamas war, day 7 LIVE updates | First flight carrying 212 Indian nationals from Israel lands in Delhi

Over the last five days, Israeli warplanes have pummeled the blockaded Gaza strip with an intensity that its war-weary residents had never experienced

October 13, 2023 06:27 am | Updated 06:48 am IST

An Air India flight carrying around 200 people from Tel Aviv arrived in the national capital early morning on Friday, according to sources. India has launched Operation Ajay to facilitate the return of those Indians who wish to come back home as a series of brazen attacks on Israeli towns by Hamas militants over the weekend has triggered fresh tensions in the region.

More than 423,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in the Gaza Strip, the United Nations said, following heavy Israeli bombardments in retaliation for Hamas’s attacks.

The war has claimed at least 2,800 lives on both sides.

Israeli leaders have pledged to annihilate the Hamas militants responsible for the surprise weekend attack but risk drawing international criticism as the Palestinian civilian death toll mounts.

Israeli lawmakers Thursday swore in an “emergency government” in a 66-4 vote, parliament said, a day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a war-time partnership with a rival.

On Saturday morning, Israel witnessed the largest attack from the enclave — and perhaps the worst security crisis in 50 years — when dozens of Hamas militants, using motorcycles, pickup trucks, boats, paragliders and mid-range rockets, launched a highly coordinated attack, infiltrating Israeli cities, hitting military bases and killing and taking hostage soldiers and civilians.

For October 12th’s updates, click here.

(With inputs from agencies)

Follow for more updates