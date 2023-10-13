Former President Donald Trump has accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of betraying him just before the U.S. killed a top Iranian general in 2020, breaking from the Republican presidential primary field’s uniform support of Israel as it responds to Hamas’ deadly attack.
On Saturday morning, Israel witnessed the largest attack from the enclave — and perhaps the worst security crisis in 50 years — when dozens of Hamas militants, using motorcycles, pickup trucks, boats, paragliders and mid-range rockets, launched a highly coordinated attack, infiltrating Israeli cities, hitting military bases and killing and taking hostage soldiers and civilians. The attacks, reminiscent of the 1973 Yom Kippur holiday attack by Egyptian and Syrian troops, took Israel by surprise.
- October 13, 2023 06:35What are Israel’s options after the Hamas attack? | Analysis
Over 1,350 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s bombing of Gaza in six days that followed a surprise attack by Hamas that left at least 1,200 Israelis dead on October 7. Israel has also mobilised some 300,000 military reservists and is moving troops and weaponry towards the Gaza border, preparing for an invasion. U.S. President Joe Biden has said responding to Hamas’s attack is Israel’s “duty”, throwing America’s full support behind Israel’s actions.Read more from our International Affairs Editor Stanly Johny
- October 13, 2023 06:32India reiterates call for ‘sovereign, independent, viable state of Palestine’
India reiterated its call for the creation of a sovereign Palestinian state on Thursday, with the Ministry of External Affairs saying that there was an “obligation” to uphold humanitarian principles.Read more
- October 13, 2023 06:31First flight under Operation Ajay carrying 212 Indians takes off from Israel
he first charter flight to facilitate the return of Indian citizens wishing to return from Israel left Thursday evening from the Ben Gurion airport carrying 211 adults and an infant living in the war-battered region.
The passengers were chosen on a “first come first serve” basis after a drive launched by the Indian embassy for all Indians to register at the mission’s database. The government is bearing the cost of their return.
PTI
- October 13, 2023 06:18Israel says it won’t allow aid to flow until Hamas releases hostages
The Israeli military pulverized the Gaza Strip with airstrikes, prepared for a possible ground invasion and said Thursday its complete siege of the territory — which has left Palestinians desperate for food, fuel and medicine — would remain in place until Hamas militants free some 150 hostages taken during a grisly weekend incursion.
AP
- October 13, 2023 06:14U.K. PM Sunak unveils funding to protect Jewish community amid Israel conflict
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday announced a new support package, including GBP 3 million in extra funding, targeted at enhanced protection for the country’s Jewish communities against antisemitic attacks in the wake of the conflict in Israel.
The additional funding will be provided to the Community Security Trust (CST), an organisation established to protect British Jews from antisemitism and related threats which works closely with the police.
PTI
