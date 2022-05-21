A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Welfare schemes should reach every beneficiary: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his virtual address at a meeting of BJP national office-bearers held in Jaipur, spoke about reaching a “saturation” point in implementation of welfare schemes of his government.

Mahila, Youth, Yojana winning formula in polls, says BJP

The BJP credited its winning streak in Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls on the MYY factor that translates into Mahila, Youth and Yojana (welfare schemes) - MYY being a careful play on the MY (Muslim-Yadav) factor that political analysts often refer to as the Samajwadi Party’s and RJD’s core vote-bank.

Bribes for visa: Karti Chidambaram told to join probe

A special CBI court on Friday noted that 48 hours was not enough and directed the CBI to give a written notice three working days in advance to Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram before arresting him in the case related to the bribes for visa scam.

Assam floods: 7.18 lakh people hit as death toll mounts

Rains continued to lash most parts of Assam, affecting 7.18 lakh people across 27 flood-hit districts and causing widespread damage to private and public infrastructure besides inundating 63,970.62 hectares of cropland.

Russia claims to have taken full control of Mariupol

Russia claimed to have captured Mariupol on Friday in what would be its biggest victory yet in its war with Ukraine, after a nearly three-month siege that reduced much of the strategic port city to a smoking ruin, with over 20,000 civilians feared dead. There was no immediate confirmation from Ukraine.

Telangana police killed 4 suspects held for gang-rape, murder: panel

A Supreme Court-appointed Commission of Inquiry said on Friday that the Telangana police had killed the four suspects detained in the 2019 gang-rape and murder of a veterinarian in cold blood.

Quad working ‘assiduously’ to get Indian regulatory approvals for vaccine initiative: Sullivan

The Quad is working “ assiduously” to get Indian regulatory approvals to get the Quad Vaccine Initiative (QVI) off the ground, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said. The initiative of the four Quad countries (India, the U.S., Australia and Japan), which aims to manufacture and distribute at least a billion COVID-19 vaccines for the Asia region by the end of 2022, has run into challenges.

Congress targets PM over reports of China building second bridge over Pangong Tso

India’s national security and territorial integrity are non-negotiable and the Prime Minister must defend the nation, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said on Friday even as his party questioned the ‘silence’ of the government over reports that China is building a second bridge over the Pangong Tso (lake) in eastern Ladakh.

I will play IPL next year, will be unfair not to say thank you to Chennai: MS Dhoni

Iconic two-time World Cup winning India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Friday said he will “definitely” play in the IPL next year as not doing so would be “unfair” to the city after which the Chennai Super Kings is named and which treats him like its own.

Hyundai will bring all-new version of Tucson to India in second half

South Korean automaker Hyundai on Friday said it will bring the all-new version of the Tucson to India in the second half of the year.

Biotechnology department eases norms for research on gene-editing plants

The Department of Biotechnology (DBT) has issued guidelines easing norms for research into genetically modified (GM) crops and circumventing challenges of using foreign genes to change crops profile.

IPL 2022 - RR vs CSK | Ashwin, Jaiswal help Royals seal second spot

R. Ashwin (40 n.o., 23b, 2x3, 3x6) donned the role of finisher to give Rajasthan Royals a five-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings at Brabourne Stadium here on Friday. The win helped Royals (18 points) seal the second spot and set up a clash against Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 in Kolkata on May 24. Lucknow Super Giants is the other team to qualify.

Monkeypox virus spreads in Europe, U.S., baffling African scientists

As more cases of monkeypox are detected in Europe and North America, some scientists who have monitored numerous outbreaks in Africa say they are baffled by the unusual disease’s spread in developed countries.

Govt. reconstitutes Central Advisory Board on Archaeology

The Central Advisory Board on Archaeology (CABA) that is meant to strengthen contacts between the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and those in the field of archaeological research was re-constituted this week, over seven years since its last meeting.