Govt. reconstitutes Central Advisory Board on Archaeology

CABA is revised for a period of three years

The Central Advisory Board on Archaeology (CABA) that is meant to strengthen contacts between the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and those in the field of archaeological research was re-constituted this week, over seven years since its last meeting.

In a notification on Thursday, the ASI re-constituted the board with the Culture Minister as the chairperson and including officials from the Culture Ministry and ASI, MPs, nominees of State governments, representatives of universities, scientists and experts on Indus Valley script among the members.

“With a view to promoting closer contacts of the Archaeological Survey of India with Indian Universities conducting Archaeological Researches and other Institutions carrying out studies related to application of archaeological principles, training future Archaeologists, and providing for closer association of learned societies in India and of the State Governments with the activities of the Archaeological Survey of India, the President is pleased to reconstitute the Central Advisory Board of Archaeology for a period of three years from the date of publication (sic),” the notification stated.

The board would also include “five persons nominated in their personal capacities by the Government of India” and former Director-Generals of ASI, the notification said. According to a source, the process of nominating the five persons was on and the recommendations would be sent for approval by the Government of India.

The board will meet once a year and its functions would include advising the Centre on “matters relating to archaeology” referred to it by its members. “It may also make suggestions on such matters for the consideration of the Government,” the notification said. It also set up a Standing Committee of the board to be chaired by the ASI D-G.

While it was not clear when the previous board’s tenure had ended, the CABA last held a meeting on October 17, 2014 with 53 members, including 13 State government nominees in attendance, according to a reply by Culture Minister G. Kishan Reddy in the Lok Sabha on December 20, 2021. Mr. Reddy had said: “As the tenure of earlier Board has expired, a five member Standing Committee of CABA assists the ASI as an interim measure.”

In another reply to the Lok Sabha on March 14, Mr. Reddy reiterated: “The meetings of the CABA could not be held as it was being reconstituted. However, regular meetings of Standing Committee of CABA were held regularly.”