IPL 2022 | CSK opt to bat against RR

PTI May 20, 2022 19:26 IST

PTI May 20, 2022 19:26 IST

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will look to finish its group stage campaign with a victory over struggling Chennai Superkings (CSK) at Brabourne Stadium.

Chennai Super Kings’ captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in action. File | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will look to finish its group stage campaign with a victory over struggling Chennai Superkings (CSK) at Brabourne Stadium.

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League match here on Friday. CSK made one change as Ambati Rayudu came back in place of Shivam Dube. RR too effected one change only, with Shimron Hetmyer returning in place of Jimmy Neesham. The Teams: Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c/wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy. Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c/w), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, N. Jagadeesan, Mitchell Santner, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Mukesh Choudhary.



Our code of editorial values