Hyundai will bring all-new version of Tucson to India in second half
In a statement, the company said it will introduce its global best-selling SUV brand Tucson to India
South Korean automaker Hyundai on Friday said it will bring the all-new version of the Tucson to India in the second half of the year.
In a statement, the company said it will introduce its global best-selling SUV brand Tucson to India, with the 4th Generation model arriving in the second half of the calendar year.
“Hyundai has been the pioneer of many technological firsts and the all-new Tucson is set to thrill SUV buyers with Intelligent Technology, Futuristic Design, Unmatched Safety and Smart Innovations. TUCSON has captivated the hearts and minds of customers across the world with over 7 million units sold globally since its launch in 2004,” Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said.
