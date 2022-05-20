Russia-Ukraine crisis live updates | U.S. Congress approves $40 bn for Ukraine

Here are the latest developments from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict

Soldiers of the National Guard of Ukraine attend a training in tactical medicine, as the Russian invasion in Ukraine continues, in the Transcarpathian region, Ukraine, May 19, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Russia's defence ministry said Thursday that 1,730 Ukrainian soldiers had surrendered this week at the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Ukraine's port city of Mariupol.

Ukraine welcomes the U.S. Senate's confirmation of Bridget Brink as Washington's Ambassador to Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff said on Thursday.

One person died and others were injured in southwestern Russia after an attack in a village on the border with Ukraine, the governor of Kursk region said on Thursday.

The United States has re-opened its embassy in Ukraine three months after shuttering it and withdrawing American diplomats from Kyiv ahead of Russia's invasion in February.

KYIV

Ukrainian troops surrendering at Mariupol registered as POWs

The fate of hundreds of Ukrainian fighters who surrendered after holding out against punishing attacks on Mariupol’s steel factory hung in the balance Thursday, amid international fears that the Russians may take reprisals against the prisoners.

The International Committee of the Red Cross gathered personal information from hundreds of the soldiers — name, date of birth, closest relative — and registered them as prisoners of war, as part of its role in ensuring the humane treatment of POWs under the Geneva Conventions.

Amnesty International said in a tweet that the Ukrainian soldiers are now prisoners of war and as such “must not be subjected to any form of torture or ill-treatment.” - AP

WASHINGTON

U.S. Congress approves $40 bn for Ukraine

U.S. Congress approved a $40 billion aid package for Ukraine on Thursday, the latest tranche of U.S. assistance under President Joe Biden's promise of unwavering support for Kyiv in its fight against Russia's invasion.

The vote was an unusually bipartisan move for harshly divided Washington. - AFP

WASHINGTON

Ready to discuss Turkey’s concerns: Finnish President Niinisto

Finnish President Sauli Niinistö said his country was open to discussing Turkey’s concerns on its application to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), as U.S. President Joe Biden hosted Mr. Niinistö and Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson at the White House following their countries’ application to join the western military alliance. The two countries formally applied to join the organisation in Brussels on Wednesday, in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that began on February 24.

“As NATO allies, we will commit to Turkey’s security, just as Turkey will commit to our security. We take terrorism seriously,” Mr. Niinistö said, during remarks at a gathering with Mr. Biden and Ms. Andersson in the White House Rose Garden.

NEW DELHI

Mitigate knock-on effects of Ukraine war on developing countries: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday shed light on the commodities shock that the Ukraine crisis has unleashed and argued in favour of the interest of the developing world. Addressing the BRICS foreign ministers-level meeting, Mr. Jaishankar sought "credible commitment of resources" by the developed economies in mitigating the threat of climate crisis.

"Knock-on effects of the Ukraine conflict have led to sharp increases in the costs of energy, food and commodities. This must be mitigated for the sake of the developing world," said Mr. Jaishankar in his speech. The senior Minister's comment highlighted the disruption that the commodities market is dealing with since the beginning of the war in Ukraine on February 24.

BAGHDAD

George Bush’s gaffe on ‘brutal’ invasion of Ukraine draws Iraqi ire

An embarrassing slip of the tongue by former U.S. president George W. Bush may have drawn laughter from his American audience, but it raised the ire of Iraqis.

In a speech on May 18 evening in Dallas about Russia's war on Ukraine, Mr. Bush called the invasion of Iraq, which he himself ordered, "unjustified and brutal" — before quickly correcting himself.

"The decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq, I mean of Ukraine," he said in a speech, drawing laughter from the audience. - AFP

KYIV/ISTANBUL

Joe Biden welcomes Finland, Sweden to join NATO; Turkey says 'no'

U.S. President Joe Biden met the leaders of Sweden and Finland on May 19 to discuss their NATO membership bids, while Ukraine said no military option was left to rescue the soldiers still inside a steel plant besieged by Russian forces.

Moscow's troops have been accused of widespread atrocities against civilians during their devastating campaign, and Ukraine began its first war crimes trial of the conflict on May 18 with a Russian soldier pleading guilty.

The brutality of the invasion that began on February 24 shook Sweden and Finland, and the neighbours — after decades of military non-alignment — decided to seek NATO membership despite warnings from the Kremlin. - AFP