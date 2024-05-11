Arvind Kejriwal bail | Grant of interim bail is based on individual facts of each case, Supreme Court notes

The Supreme Court order in the Arvind Kejriwal case said interim bail is granted on the basis of individual facts of each case. A Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta has thus negated any propensity to use the interim bail order in the case of Mr. Kejriwal as a judicial precedent in the future.

As Sandeshkhali women retract complaints, NCW writes to EC seeking inquiry

Women from Sandeshkhali in West Bengal were being forced to withdraw their complaints by the ruling Trinamool Congress, the National Commission for Women (NCW) said on Friday and asked the Election Commission of India (EC) to inquire into the matter.

12 Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district

At least 12 Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on May 10, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said. The gunfight took place in the forest near Pidia village under Gangaloor police station limits when a team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxal operation, police had said earlier.

Save country from dictatorship, says Kejriwal after release from Tihar

Minutes after walking out of Tihar Jail in New Delhi on May 10, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal asked supporters rallying outside the premises to save the country from dictatorship. Mr. Kejriwal was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court earlier in the day and he was released shortly afterwards.

India backs Palestine’s bid for full U.N. membership

India on May 10 voted in favour of a draft U.N. General Assembly resolution that said Palestine is qualified and should be admitted as full member of the United Nations and recommended that the Security Council “reconsider” the matter “favourably”.

Wrestlers sexual harassment case | Delhi court orders framing of charges against Brij Bhushan Singh

A Delhi court on May 10 framed charges of sexual harassment against and outraging modesty against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Kaisarganj and former Wrestling Federation of India President Brij Bhushan Singh. Mr Singh will now face trial for allegedly harassing five women wrestlers.

Health Ministry issues guidelines for confirming heatstroke and heat-related deaths

The Union Health Ministry has issued standardised guidelines for confirming heatstroke and heat-related deaths in the country. Prepared by the National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health (NPCCHH) and National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the set of guidelines is aimed at helping hospitals become aware of the criteria to label a death as heat-related/ heat stroke and bring in evidence-based medical decision-making processes.

Haryana Cabinet to meet on May 15; Congress urges Governor to impose President’s rule, hold Assembly election

The Haryana Cabinet has been summoned for a meeting on May 15, amidst political turmoil triggered by three Independent MLAs withdrawing their support to the State’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. According to sources, the Cabinet is likely to decide to convene a session of the State Assembly to prove the government’s majority.

Prajwal Revanna sexual assault case: Another rape case filed against Hassan MP

The “absconding” Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, accused of multiple instances of sexual abuse, has been booked for rape in another case. This is the second rape case against him. Prajwal was booked for rape in the first case on May 2.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra calls Amethi ‘holy land’, her late father’s ‘karmabhoomi’

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday highlighted the decades old ties the Gandhi family shares with Amethi. Ms. Vadra requested voters to support the Congress candidate and described Amethi as her late father’s ‘karmabhoomi’ and her own ‘holy land’.

EC rebuts Kharge’s letter to INDIA bloc parties, calling it an attempt to push biased narrative

The Election Commission rebutted a letter written by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to his colleagues in the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on the alleged “discrepancies in voting data” released by the election panel. The EC called Mr. Kharge’s letter an “attempt to push a biased narrative under the guise of seeking clarifications”.

PM Modi accuses Congress of conspiring to erase Hindu faith

Launching a withering broadside against the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 10 accused the Opposition party of hatching conspiracy to erase Hindu faith from the country.

After 18 months, China sends Ambassador to India

After 18 months of China not having an Ambassador in India, senior diplomat Xu Feihong arrived in Delhi to assume office as the 17th Ambassador to India on Friday, Chinese government-run media CGTN reported.

IPL-17: GT vs CSK | Gill and Sai Sudharsan hammer the daylights out of CSK attack

The previous occasion Gujarat Titans met Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium, B. Sai Sudharsan stroked his way to a brilliant 96 in the 2023 IPL final in a losing cause. Against the same opponent on Friday, Sai Sudharsan went on to score his maiden IPL hundred (103, 51b, 5x4, 7x6) to power Titans to 231 for three after being asked to bat.