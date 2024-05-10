GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Wrestlers' sexual harassment case: Delhi court orders framing of charges against Brij Bhushan Singh

The court has also ordered framing of charges against co-accused and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar in the case

Updated - May 10, 2024 06:27 pm IST

Published - May 10, 2024 06:25 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Former Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. File

Former Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. File | Photo Credit: ANI

A Delhi court on May 10 ordered the framing of charges against former Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a sexual harassment case lodged by six female wrestlers. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Priyanka Rajpoot also discharged Mr. Singh in a complaint filed by one of the six women wrestlers.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh | The controversial ‘Bahubali’

The court ordered the framing of charges for criminal intimidation against Mr. Singh. It will formally frame the charges on May 21.

It also ordered framing of charges against co-accused and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar in the case.

The Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet in the case against Mr. Singh, a six-time MP, on June 15 under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Related Topics

justice and rights / judiciary (system of justice) / investigation

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.