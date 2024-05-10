Haryana Cabinet to meet on May 15; Congress urges Governor to impose President’s rule, hold Assembly election

The Haryana Cabinet has been summoned for a meeting on May 15, amidst political turmoil triggered by three Independent MLAs withdrawing their support to the State’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

According to sources, the Cabinet is likely to decide to convene a session of the State Assembly to prove the government’s majority. After the withdrawal of support by the three Independents, the government appears to be in the minority, with the backing of only 43 MLAs. The 90-member State Assembly currently has an effective strength of only 88, which means that the BJP needs the support of 45 MLAs for a majority.

However, at least three disgruntled MLAs of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), a former partner in the ruling coalition led by the BJP, reportedly met senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar recently, fuelling speculation that these MLAs will also side with the BJP.

Congress seeks fresh poll

On Friday, the Congress handed over a memorandum to Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, urging him to dismiss the State government, impose President’s rule, and hold a fresh Assembly election.

In a letter to the Governor, the leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that 45 MLAs are opposing the government while only 43 MLAs are now supporting it, showing that the government has lost the confidence of most MLAs in the present House.

“Ideally, the Chief Minister should resign on moral grounds but this government is unabashedly seeking shelter under sheer technicalities or rather unconstitutionalities by claiming that they have the majority,” Mr. Hooda said in the letter, urging the Governor to exercise his constitutional authority to dismiss the government immediately and order a fresh election under President’s rule.