GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Haryana Cabinet to meet on May 15; Congress urges Governor to impose President’s rule, hold Assembly election

Sources say the Cabinet is likely to convene Assembly session to prove government’s majority; BJP government has the support of 43 MLAs in an 88-member House; rebel JJP MLAs meet BJP leader

Updated - May 10, 2024 10:58 pm IST

Published - May 10, 2024 10:51 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

The Hindu Bureau
In a letter to the Governor, the leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that 45 MLAs are opposing the government while only 43 MLAs are now supporting it, showing that the government has lost the confidence of most MLAs in the present House.

In a letter to the Governor, the leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that 45 MLAs are opposing the government while only 43 MLAs are now supporting it, showing that the government has lost the confidence of most MLAs in the present House. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Haryana Cabinet has been summoned for a meeting on May 15, amidst political turmoil triggered by three Independent MLAs withdrawing their support to the State’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

According to sources, the Cabinet is likely to decide to convene a session of the State Assembly to prove the government’s majority. After the withdrawal of support by the three Independents, the government appears to be in the minority, with the backing of only 43 MLAs. The 90-member State Assembly currently has an effective strength of only 88, which means that the BJP needs the support of 45 MLAs for a majority.

However, at least three disgruntled MLAs of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), a former partner in the ruling coalition led by the BJP, reportedly met senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar recently, fuelling speculation that these MLAs will also side with the BJP.

Congress seeks fresh poll

On Friday, the Congress handed over a memorandum to Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, urging him to dismiss the State government, impose President’s rule, and hold a fresh Assembly election.

In a letter to the Governor, the leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that 45 MLAs are opposing the government while only 43 MLAs are now supporting it, showing that the government has lost the confidence of most MLAs in the present House.

“Ideally, the Chief Minister should resign on moral grounds but this government is unabashedly seeking shelter under sheer technicalities or rather unconstitutionalities by claiming that they have the majority,” Mr. Hooda said in the letter, urging the Governor to exercise his constitutional authority to dismiss the government immediately and order a fresh election under President’s rule.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Haryana / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.