IPL-17: GT vs CSK | Chennai Super Kings win toss; opt to field against Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings are the fourth place in the table while Gujarat Titans are at 10th place

Published - May 10, 2024 07:33 pm IST - Ahmedabad

ANI
Gujarat Titans’ Kane Williamson and Chennai Super Kings’ Rachin Ravindra during a practice session ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Titans’ Kane Williamson and Chennai Super Kings’ Rachin Ravindra during a practice session ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 in Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: PTI

Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and decided to bowl against Gujarat Titans in the 59th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 in Ahmedabad on May 10, 2024.

Currently, CSK are at the fourth place in the table with 12 points. GT has lost seven matches after playing 11 matches. They are at the 10th place in the table.

Speaking at the toss, CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad confirmed that Rachin Ravindra has replaced Richard Gleeson in the playing eleven. “We will bowl first. Looks a good wicket, to be honest. It’s been a chasing ground, so we will look to chase. Pretty much similar to Chennai. We didn’t like a red solid wicket much. Pretty relaxed. You tend to lose many games in IPL, you have to back everyone and make sure everyone is in a good head space. We had injuries in between, but happy. Rachin comes in for Gleeson,” Gaikwad said.

GT captain Shubman Gill said Kartik Tyagi came in the first eleven in place of Joshua Little. “Would have bowled first as well, looks a good wicket. There’s a 1% chance of qualifying, so we are going to try hard for that. The mood is like any other match, we as a team believe in doing the best we can. Will be a good surface to bat on. Will score runs and try to restrict them. Wade comes in for Saha who has a niggle. In order to balance the team combination Kartik Tyagi comes in for Jos Little,” Gill said.

Teams

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (Wk), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Matthew Wade (Wk), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Kartik Tyagi. (ANI)

