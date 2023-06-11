Morning Digest | Will participate in Asian Games only if issues are resolved, says Sakshi Malik; Assam CM sent as peacemaker to Manipur

June 11, 2023 07:36 am | Updated 07:38 am IST

Will participate in Asian Games only if issues are resolved: Sakshi Malik

Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik on Saturday said that the wrestlers protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will only participate in the upcoming Asian Games if their ongoing issues are resolved. Malik’s remarks come after the wrestlers organised a mahapanchayat with various khap leaders at Sonipat in Haryana.

Assam CM sent as peacemaker to Manipur

A fortnight after Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Manipur, the BJP leadership on June 10 sent Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma – the troubleshooter for any crisis the party faces in the northeast – for a series of meetings in Imphal. Dr. Sarma met his Manipur counterpart Nongthombam Biren Singh and a group of MLAs, apart from the leaders of several Meitei and Naga groups, in an effort to work out a peace formula in the strife-torn State.

Gujarat ATS busts terror module linked to Islamic State

Gujarat’s Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested four persons allegedly linked to international terror outfit Islamic State of Khorasan Province (ISKP) in Porbandar and Surat on June 11. Those arrested include three persons from Kashmir and one woman from Surat while another resident of Kashmir is said to be at large. The three men from Srinagar who were arrested in Porbandar have been identified as Ubed Nasir Mir, Hanan Hayat Shol and Mohammad Hajim Shah.

Odisha train tragedy survivor reunites with father at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar

Recuperating at All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences-Bhubaneswar, Dulal Majumder, a resident of Assam and a lucky survivor of India’s deadliest train accident in past two decades, was in for a pleasant surprise on Saturday. A week after the 12841 Howrah-Chennai Coromandel Express, which Dulal had boarded, met with an accident, he met his father Subash Majumder on Friday.

Indian Army’s Air Defence widens wings

The Indian Army’s reorientation from the western borders to the northern borders in the aftermath of the 2020 standoff with China, along with lessons from the ongoing war in Ukraine, are impacting the ongoing transformation of the Army Air Defence (AAD). A range of new systems, mostly indigenous, are being inducted, with new technologies factoring in the new realities. Bringing it all together is a new automation initiative under Project Akashteer, which will build a comprehensive air defence picture for the monitoring, tracking and shooting of air defence assets.

India looks at devising its own standards to assess socio-economic progress

Health activists are divided about the Central Government’s move to discard what it calls the one-size-fit-all international data parameters used to measure the socio-economic progress of the country. While some activists say that international norms must be seen as aspirational standards others have welcomed the change.

India is now actively discussing redrawing parameters to cater and accommodate its national diversity and local anthropometric measurements and has used — childhood stunting, female labour force participation rate and life expectancy at birth — to highlight the alleged anomalies.

Manchester City win first Champions League title

Manchester City ended a sensational season by beating Inter Milan 1-0 to win the Champions League for the first time and complete the treble on a Saturday evening of frayed nerves.

French Open | Swiatek beats Muchova in women’s final for her 3rd trophy in Paris

Iga Swiatek built a big lead in the French Open final, then overcame a second-set crisis of confidence and a third-set deficit before righting herself and defeating Karolina Muchova 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 on Saturday to collect her third championship at Roland Garros and fourth Grand Slam title.

WTC Final 2023 | Kohli stands in Australia’s way as India need another 280 to win on Day 5

A focussed Virat Kohli stood between Australia and World Test Championship mace as India require another 280 runs to create history on what promises to be an intriguing final day of the summit clash. Kohli was batting on 44 off 60 balls and had Ajinkya Rahane (20 batting) for company during a stand of 71 for the fourth wicket as India ended the fourth day on 164 for 3 in pursuit of world record chase of 444.

Congress demands white paper on India’s debt after claiming it has gone up to ₹155 lakh crore

India’s debt has tripled to ₹155 lakh crore in the nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, the Congress claimed on Saturday and demanded a white paper on the state of the economy.

India-Bangladesh border talks to begin in Delhi from June 11

India and Bangladesh will hold biannual talks between their border guarding forces in Delhi from June 11 during which the two sides are expected to discuss a host of issues related to combating cross-frontier crimes and measures to create better synergy.

Zelensky says ‘counteroffensive, defensive actions’ taking place in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday that counteroffensive and defensive actions were underway against Russian forces, asserting that his top commanders were in a “positive” mindset as their troops engaged in intense fighting along the front line.