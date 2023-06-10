Gujarat ATS arrests four persons with links to ISIS from Porbandar

June 10, 2023 12:01 pm | Updated 12:36 pm IST - Porbandar (Gujarat)

The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Gujarat Police has busted a major terror module with arrest of four persons including three Kashmiri people from Porbandar. They are reportedly linked with international terror outfit the Islamic State – Khorasan Province, an affiliate of the Islamic State, ATS sources said on Saturday, June 10, 2023.

A special team of the ATS had been active for the past few days for special operations in Porbandar and surrounding areas.

"During their operations, the ATS detained four people including a foreign national associated with the terrorist organization," sources said on Saturday.

“The operation of the ATS was led by DIG Dipen Bhadran, who along with other officials, has been in Porbandar since June 9,” the sources said.

A huge convoy of officials, including Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad DIG Deepen Bhadran, are in Porbandar. It is being speculated that officials including IG are in Porbandar in connection with the secret operation.

A convoy of officers arrived at the Special Operations Group (SOG) office in Porbandar, where the ATS has successfully completed the operation.

DIG Deepan Bhadran, SP Sunil Joshi, DYSP KK Patel, DYSP Shankar Chowdhury along with other officials were involved in the operations, ATS sources added.

"Scrutiny has also been intensified on all local persons associated with foreign nationals. Today the top officials of ATS or Gujarat Police can make an announcement about the entire operation," ATS sources also said.

(With inputs from ANI)