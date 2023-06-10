HamberMenu
WTC 2023: Australia set India 444-run target for India to win Championship title

Australia had taken a massive first-innings lead of 173

June 10, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - London

PTI
Australia’s Alex Carey plays a shot on the fourth day of the ICC World Test Championship Final between India and Australia at The Oval cricket ground in London, on June 10, 2023.

Australia’s Alex Carey plays a shot on the fourth day of the ICC World Test Championship Final between India and Australia at The Oval cricket ground in London, on June 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Australia declared their second innings at 270 for 8 on day four, setting India a mammoth 444-run target to the win the World Test Championship final here on June 10.

Australia had taken a massive first-innings lead of 173.

Resuming at 123 for 4 on Saturday, they added 147 runs before skipper Pat Cummins declared the innings an hour into the post-lunch session on the fourth day.

Alex Carey was the top-scorer for Australia in the second innings, scoring an unbeaten 66.

Mohammed Shami (2/39), Ravindra Jadeja (3/58), Umesh Yadav (2/54) and picked up the four wickets for India on day four.

Ajinkya Rahane (89) and Shardul Thakur (51) had guided India to 296 in the first innings after the top order collapsed.

Brief Scores:

Australia: 469 and 270 for 8 declared in 84.3 overs (Alex Carey 66 not out, Mitchell Starc 41, Ravindra Jadeja 3/58).

India 1st Innings: 296.

Top News Today

