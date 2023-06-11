UCL 2022/23 Final | Manchester City win first Champions League title after Rodri’s goal seals victory over Inter Milan

June 11, 2023 02:26 am | Updated 02:26 am IST

Manchester City won its first UEFA Champions League title — and completed a historic treble — as Rodri scored in the team’s 1-0 win over Inter Milan in the final in Istanbul.

Having already won the English Premier League and the FA Cup, City’s Champions League win makes it the first English side since Manchester United (1999) to win the treble.

This is coach Pep Guardiola’s third UCL trophy, a much-awaited one. He won his first two Champions League titles with Barcelona in 2009 and 2011.