Morning Digest | Centre seeks six more months to frame CAA rules, Himachal Pradesh to get new Ministers, and more

January 08, 2023 07:39 am | Updated 07:40 am IST

Centre seeks six more months to frame Citizenship Amendment Act rules

The Union Home Ministry has sought another extension of six months to frame the rules of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA), without which it cannot be implemented. This is the seventh such extension sought by the Ministry.

Key socio-political outfits in Ladakh reject Centre’s plan, harden stand on Statehood

Ladakh’s two top socio-political bodies, the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), on Saturday, rejected the Union Home Ministry’s high-powered committee for the protection of land and jobs for the people of the Union Territory. The bodies hardened their stand on four key points, which include granting Statehood and special status under the Sixth Schedule of Constitution.

Over 67 lakh voters have downloaded e­-voter card, says RTI reply

Over 67 lakh voters have downloaded a digital voter ID, known as the electronic Electoral Photo ID Card (E-EPIC), from the time the document was made available until December 23, 2022, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said on Monday in a Right to Information (RTI) response obtained by The Hindu. Along with e-PAN and e-Aadhaar, the E-EPIC is one of the few generally accepted identity documents that can be downloaded as a legally valid PDF file.

NIA files charge sheet in Kolkata’s Mominpur clashes

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday filed a charge sheet before a city court against 16 accused in connection with clashes between two communities in Mominpur area of Kolkata in October 2022.

After a prolonged delay, Himachal Pradesh to get new Ministers

The suspense over the much-awaited Cabinet formation in Himachal Pradesh was finally over as the Governor will administer the oath to new ministers on Sunday in Shimla. Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar will at 10 a.m. administer the oath of office and secrecy to the new ministers, who will be part of the Cabinet. The exact number of ministers who will be inducted into the Cabinet is still unclear.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij escapes unhurt as car meets with accident, second time in 3 weeks

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Saturday escaped unhurt after a truck hit his escort vehicle which then rammed into his car from behind on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway, the second incident involving his official car in three weeks.

Navy signs contract for autonomous armed boat swarms under SPRINT

The Indian Navy has signed an agreement with Sagar Defence Engineering Pvt. Ltd for armed autonomous boat swarms under ‘SPRINT’, an initiative to promote development of niche defence technologies by domestic companies.

U.P. police arrests BSP leader Yaqoob Qureshi and his son

Haji Yaqoob Qureshi, former Uttar Pradesh Minister and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader and his elder son Imran Qureshi were arrested on Friday night by the Special Task Force (STF) of the U.P. police in a case related to running an illegal meat plant.

Rahul Gandhi expresses concern over Joshimath situation

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday expressed concern over the plight of people in Uttarakhand’s Joshimath, where cracks have appeared in hundreds of houses and asked the State government to take care of the affected populace and ensure their safety in this cold weather.

Former Assam MLA arrested for trying to float terror group

A former MLA and two others were arrested in the Kokrajhar district of western Assam on Saturday for allegedly trying to float an extremist group. The police recovered an AK47 assault rifle, an M16 rifle, and more than 100 live cartridges from Hitesh Basumatary’s house.

Resumption of now-reversed peace process on J&K needed: Mehbooba Mufti

Former J&K Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti, while speaking on the death anniversary of her father and party founder Mufti Muhammad Sayeed on Saturday, said there was a need for resumption of the now-reversed peace process on J&K.

Tunisha Sharma death: Actor Sheezan Khan’s bail plea hearing adjourned till Jan 9

A court in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Saturday adjourned till January 9 the hearing of the bail application of actor Sheezan Khan, arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of co-star Tunisha Sharma.

Delhi hit-and-run case | Court grants bail to man accused of shielding accused

A court in New Delhi on January 7, 2023, granted bail to Ankush Khanna who allegedly shielded the accused involved in the Kanjhawala accident case.

Kerala declared first State to enable digital banking in all eligible accounts

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday declared Kerala the first State to enable digital banking in all eligible accounts. The State now has at least one product in 3.76 crore accounts enabled digitally, according to the State-Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC).

Govt. gets multiple preliminary bids for buying 61% stake in IDBI Bank

The government has received multiple preliminary bids for the strategic sales of about 61% stake in IDBI Bank. “Multiple Expressions of Interest received for the Strategic Disinvestment of Govt and LIC Stake in IDBI Bank,” Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted.

Kurds from around Europe demonstrate over killings in Paris

Kurdish groups from around France and Europe are marching in Paris on Saturday to show their anger over the unresolved killing of three Kurdish women activists in the French capital 10 years ago.

Ind vs SL third T20 international | Suryakumar Yadav’s century fires India to series clinching win

Suryakumar Yadav displayed his unmatched superiority yet again in the shortest format with a scintillating hundred as India outplayed Sri Lanka by 91 runs in the third T20I to secure a memorable series win in Rajkot.

Bolt is at a different level, have to do a lot more to even get close: Neeraj Chopra

Even by his own high standards, Neeraj Chopra’s stock has been at an all-time high ever since World Athletics named him the most written-about athlete in 2022, overtaking Usain Bolt and skyrocketed when track legend Michael Johnson recently shared his warm-up video with well-deserved praise.

AFI announces squad for 10th Asian Indoor Athletics Championships

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Saturday announced a 26-member Indian contingent to participate in the 10th Asian Indoor Athletics Championships, taking place in Astana, Kazakhstan from February 10-12.

Italy into United Cup final against USA despite Tsitsipas outgunning Berrettini

Stefanos Tsitsipas battled from a set down to topple Matteo Berrettini Saturday but it was in vain as an unstoppable Lucia Bronzetti powered Italy into the final of the inaugural United Cup against a dominant United States.