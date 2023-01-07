HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rahul Gandhi expresses concern over Joshimath situation

Joshimath is sinking gradually with huge cracks developing in houses, roads, and fields there

January 07, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Panipat, Friday, January 6, 2023.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Panipat, Friday, January 6, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday expressed concern over the plight of people in Uttarakhand's Joshimath, where cracks have appeared in hundreds of houses, and asked the State government to take care of the affected populace and ensure their safety in this cold weather.

"The pictures coming from Joshimath in Uttarakhand are horrifying... I am deeply disturbed. Wide cracks in houses, seepage of water, cracks in the ground, and subsidence of roads are a matter of great concern... A landslide caused the Bhagwati temple to collapse," he said in a Facebook post in Hindi.

"Going against nature by continuous digging and unplanned construction on the mountains has led to the people of Joshimath facing a terrible crisis today," he also said.

He called upon the Uttarakhand government to "take care of people in this harsh weather and arrange for their immediate rehabilitation and ensure the safety of the temple".

Joshimath sinking: Huge cracks have developed in houses that are forcing residents to evacuate.

Joshimath sinking: Huge cracks have developed in houses that are forcing residents to evacuate. | Photo Credit: The Hindu photo library

"In this bitter cold, this calamity has taken away the homes of people.  I appeal to all the Congress workers there to help the people at the earliest and take them to safe places," the former Congress president said.

ALSO READ
Gateway to Badrinath on brink of disaster

Joshimath, the gateway to famous pilgrimage sites like Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib and international skiing destination Auli, is facing a major challenge due to land subsidence.

Joshimath is sinking gradually with huge cracks developing in houses, roads, and fields there. Many houses have suffered subsidence, locals said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered an immediate evacuation of 600 families living in houses at risk. He visited the town on Saturday to assess the situation on the ground. He also met the affected people and assured them of all help.

The central government on Friday set up a panel to conduct a "rapid study" of the occurrence of land subsidence and its impact in Joshimath in Uttrakhand.

Related Topics

disaster and accident / Environmental disasters / disaster (general) / Rahul Gandhi / Indian National Congress / Uttarakhand

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.