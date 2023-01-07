HamberMenu
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij escapes unhurt as car meets with accident, second time in 3 weeks

On December 19, Mr. Vij had a miraculous escape when the shock absorber of his official vehicle broke down on the KMP Expressway.

January 07, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

PTI
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij. | FIle Photo

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij. | FIle Photo | Photo Credit: AKHILESH KUMAR

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Saturday escaped unhurt after a truck hit his escort vehicle which then rammed into his car from behind on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway, the second incident involving his official car in three weeks.

The latest incident occurred near Bahadurgarh town, close to the same spot where his car broke down earlier on December 19. He was on his way to Gurugram from Ambala Cantt, his home constituency, on both the occasions.

Following the December incident, he had got a new official vehicle, a Volvo car.

Mr. Vij said the Saturday's incident took place when he had taken a halt on the KMP Expressway.

“Today’s incident was close to the spot where the previous one took place. We had taken a brief halt on the KMP and I was sitting in my car when suddenly a truck hit my escort vehicle, which was about 10 feet behind my car.”

"The escort vehicle then rammed into my car, which got damaged. All escaped unhurt," Mr. Vij told  PTI over the phone.

He said he was on his way to Gurugram when the incident took place.

On December 19, Mr. Vij had a miraculous escape when the shock absorber of his official vehicle broke down on the KMP Expressway.

At that time too, he was on his way to Gurugram from Ambala Cantt.

