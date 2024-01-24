Morning Digest | Assam Police book Rahul Gandhi for ‘violence’ during Nyay Yatra; Maldives rules out research by Chinese vessel in its waters, and more

January 24, 2024 06:24 am | Updated 06:24 am IST

Assam Police book Rahul Gandhi for ‘violence’ during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

The Assam Police on Tuesday booked Rahul Gandhi for “wanton acts of violence” as the political confrontation between the Congress leader and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma escalated on the tenth day of the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, with Mr. Gandhi asserting that he does not get “intimidated” by such tactics.

On Day 1, roughly three lakh devotees offer prayers at Ayodhya temple

Tens of hundreds of devotees from across the country, who have been waiting for a glimpse of the Lord Ram idol in Ayodhya, on Tuesday broke through the security cordon on several occasions as the Ram temple was opened for the general public after the grand consecration ceremony presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Socialist icon Karpoori Thakur awarded Bharat Ratna, a day before centenary

A day before the centenary celebrations of former Bihar Chief Minister and socialist leader Karpoori Thakur, President Droupadi Murmu on January 23 announced that the late socialist leader will be awarded the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award.

Supreme Court takes serious note of non-listing of Adani Power case; registry lists it for January 24

A case concerning Adani Power found a place in the list of cases scheduled to be heard by a Supreme Court Bench headed by Justice Aniruddha Bose on January 24, hours after its non-listing on Tuesday due to unspecified reasons came under the spotlight in open court.

Turkey’s parliament approves Sweden’s NATO membership, lifting a key hurdle

Turkish legislators on Tuesday endorsed Sweden’s membership in NATO, lifting a major hurdle on the previously nonaligned country’s entry into the military alliance.

January 22 is now part of ‘widened’ Republic Day celebrations: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that Republic Day celebrations have now “widened” and the “auspicious” festivities of January 22, when the consecration of the Ram Mandir took place at Ayodhya, have also become part of the “festival of democracy”.

Maldives rules out research by Chinese vessel in its waters

Chinese research vessel Xiang Yang Hong 03 will not be carrying out research in Maldivian waters, but will arrive for a port call, the Government of Maldives has said.

Lok Sabha poll date mentioned in internal note only for reference, Delhi CEO office clarifies

As an internal note circulated by the office of Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer mentioning April 16 as the tentative “poll date” to help officials schedule various activities “in the build-up” to the Lok Sabha elections created a flutter, the CEO’s office rushed to clarify that the date was “only for reference purpose” for election officials and “has no bearing on the actual schedule of election”.

Shastri, Engineer honoured with Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award

Breaching Australia’s fortress at the Gabba in the iconic Test series of 2021 was the “icing on the cake” in the illustrious career of multi-faceted Ravi Shastri, who was honoured with the Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award here on Tuesday.

Is right to establish minority institution contingent on State recognition, Supreme Court asks government

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, heading a seven-judge Bench, on Tuesday asked whether a minority community’s right to establish an educational institution or university be dependent on State recognition.

Russian missiles target Ukrainian cities, killing at least five and wounding dozens

Russian missiles targeted Ukraine’s two biggest cities early Tuesday, damaging apartment buildings and killing at least five people after Moscow shunned any deal backed by Kyiv and its Western allies to end the almost two-year war.

Kochi to host country’s first carbon-neutral sports city featuring international cricket stadium

‘Cochin Sports City,’ India’s first carbon-neutral sports city featuring an international cricket stadium, will come up on 40 acres in Chengamanad village near the Cochin International Airport.

India-set To Kill a Tiger nominated for best documentary feature at Oscars 2024

To Kill a Tiger, set in a small Indian village, was on Tuesday nominated for the best documentary feature at the 2024 Academy Awards.

Centre issues notice to French journalist over ‘malicious reporting’, visa violations

Citing “malicious reportage” and visa violations, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has served a notice on a French journalist seeking an explanation why the Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card allotted to her should not be cancelled.

Extend Ladakh’s territorial control to Gilgit-Baltistan in PoK: Ladakh’s socio-political bodies

Ladakh’s main socio-political groupings, Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), have asked the Centre to extend Ladakh’s territorial control up to Gilgit-Baltistan in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and ensure internal stability by granting Statehood with guarantees of the Sixth Schedule to fight the threat from China.

French marching contingent at Republic Day parade has members from India and Nepal

Six Indians and six Nepalis will be part of the 95-member French Foreign Legion contingent that will march on the Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Republic Day. French President Emmanuel Macron is the chief guest at the parade this year.