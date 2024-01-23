Supreme Court takes serious note of non-listing of Adani Power case; Registry lists it for January 24

January 23, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - NEW DELHI

A case concerning Adani Power found a place in the list of cases scheduled to be heard by a Supreme Court Bench headed by Justice Aniruddha Bose on January 24, hours after its non-listing on Tuesday due to unspecified reasons came under the spotlight in open court.

Appearing before the Bench also comprising Justice P.V. Sanjay Kumar, senior advocate Dushyant Dave, who appears for the opposite party in the case, Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited, drew the court’s attention to the “very disturbing” absence of the case in the day’s list.

Mr. Dave said the apex court Registry, on enquiring, had said they were “under direction not to list the case”.

“Why? At whose behest? Directed by whom,” Justice Bose asked incredulously.

Mr. Dave said he did not have an answer to that.

“The court proposes, the Registry disposes. This cannot be done in the High Courts. When Registry defies court orders, should it not be viewed seriously? You should pass a judicial order,” Mr. Dave submitted to the Bench.

Mr. Dave recounted how another Bench of the apex court led by Justice A.S. Oka had to recently issue notice to the Registry in a similar turn of events.

“All this speaks very poorly of us as an institution… This case should be listed today itself,” the senior lawyer pointed out.

The Bench had then assured Mr. Dave that the case would be listed on January 24.

In January last year, the court had sought a report from its Registry after a letter from advocate-on-record Kartik Seth, for Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd, raised questions about the listing of an application filed by Adani Power.

The letter had said the listing of the application “raises an extraordinarily serious question going to the very root of the institutional integrity of the Supreme Court’s Registry”.

The application, according to the discom’s letter, has sought the payment of ₹1376. 35 crore as late payment surcharge “outstanding” since June 30, 2022 in terms of a power purchase agreement. The letter however alleged that the application was filed in a case already decided by the apex court in 2020.