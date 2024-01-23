GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra stopped from entering Guwahati city, triggers clashes

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said earlier that the Yatra would not be allowed to enter the city in order to avoid traffic jams

January 23, 2024 01:12 pm | Updated 01:19 pm IST - Guwahati

PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves at supporters during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, on the outskirts of Guwahati, Assam on January 23, 2024.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves at supporters during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, on the outskirts of Guwahati, Assam on January 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra was stopped from entering the city on Tuesday, triggering protests from Congress workers who broke barricades and raised slogans.

ALSO READ
Assam Government threatening people not to join Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, alleges Rahul Gandhi

The police had to use force to stop the Congress supporters from moving forward.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said earlier that the Yatra would not be allowed to enter the city in order to avoid traffic jams.

Large crowds had gathered at the Guwahati Chowk in Khanapara and welcomed Gandhi with slogans and drum beats.

"We have won as we have broken the barricades," AICC in-charge for Assam Jitendra Singh said.

The Yatra, which entered Meghalaya on Monday, returned to Assam for its last leg and will travel through the outskirts of the state's largest city Guwahati. The Yatra would be in Assam till Thursday.

Related Topics

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra / Indian National Congress / Rahul Gandhi / Assam

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.