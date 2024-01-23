GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chinese vessel coming for port call, not research, says Maldives

Xiang Yang Hong 3 will not conduct any research in Maldivian waters, says Foreign Ministry

January 23, 2024 08:09 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - COLOMBO

Meera Srinivasan
Maldives Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer. X/@MoosaZameer

COLOMBO

Chinese research vessel Xiang Yang Hong 3 will not be carrying out research in Maldivian waters, but will arrive for a port call, the Government of Maldives has said.

Reports of the Chinese vessel heading to the Maldives have drawn considerable attention in India, especially in the wake of Sri Lanka announcing a one-year moratorium on foreign research vessels calling at the island’s ports, after India voiced concern over visits by a Chinese vessel.

Also read | Why is the visit of a Chinese vessel to Sri Lanka’s Hambantota port controversial?

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday said a diplomatic request was made by the Government of China to the Government of Maldives for “necessary clearances to make a port call, for rotation of personnel and replenishment”.

“The vessel would not be conducting any research while in the Maldivian waters,” the Ministry said in a statement, which Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer shared on social media platform X.

The Ministry said the Maldives “has always been a welcoming destination for vessels of friendly countries” and continues to host both civilian and military vessels making port calls for peaceful purposes.

“Such port calls not only enhance bilateral ties between the Maldives and its partner countries, but also demonstrate the centuries old tradition of the Maldivian people welcoming vessels from friendly countries,” it said, adding that authorities would “uphold” international best practices and relevant international maritime law.

Earlier, Indian authorities acknowledged the development but did not comment on it.

The arrival of Xiang Yang Hong 3, which marine traffic portals describe as a research or survey vessel, is expected early next month. The vessel has earlier called at Sri Lankan ports, but did not obtain clearance for a visit early this year, according to Colombo-based media reports. Around the same time, Sri Lanka announced the one-year moratorium.  

The visit of the Chinese vessel to the Maldives is the latest source of tension for New Delhi, during a challenging phase of its ties with Male. Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, who was elected to office in September 2023, has demanded that Indian troops be withdrawn from the Maldives, while also terminating a joint hydrographic survey exercise with India. During his recent state visit to China, Mr. Muizzu also pledged to elevate strategic ties with the Asian giant.

