January 22 is now part of ‘widened’ Republic Day celebrations: PM

January 23, 2024 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that Republic Day celebrations have now “widened” and the “auspicious” festivities of January 22, when the consecration of the Ram Mandir took place at Ayodhya, have also become part of the “festival of democracy”.

In his address at the Red Fort here at the ‘Parakaram Diwas’ celebrations, which mark the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Mr. Modi said that since the announcement of ‘Parakram Diwas’, Republic Day celebrations had widened to begin from January 23 to Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary on January 30. “And now the auspicious festivities of the January 22 have also become a part of this festival of democracy,” Mr. Modi said.

“The last few days of January are inspirational to India’s belief, cultural consciousness, democracy, and patriotism,” he said.

The Prime Minister recalled Monday’s event in Ayodhya, when he said the entire world witnessed a “cultural consciousness awakening in India”.

“The energy and belief of the pran pratishtha (consecration) was felt by the entire humanity and the world,” Mr. Modi said.

He added that Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose showcased India’s image as the mother of democracy before the world, and that the freedom fighter would have been proud of the new consciousness and pride pervading the young generation of today’s India.

“He (Netaji) not only opposed the British but also gave a suitable reply to people who raised questions on Indian civilisation. This new awareness has become the energy for creating a developed India and [for] today’s youth stepping out of the mentality of slavery,” Mr. Modi said.

He recalled Subhash Chandra Bose’s belief about strengthening India’s political democracy on the foundations of a democratic society, but also lamented the attack on Netaji’s ideology post-Independence, mentioning the “evils of nepotism and favouritism making inroads into Indian democracy”.

Pointing out that a huge section of society was deprived of opportunities and basic necessities meant for their upliftment, Mr. Modi highlighted the clout of a handful of families over political, economic and developmental policies, and said that it had led to the women and youth of the country suffering huge losses.

Mr. Modi also launched the ‘Bharat Parv’ (festival of India), to be held from the January 23 to January 31 at the Red Fort, to showcase Republic Day tableaux and cultural exhibits.