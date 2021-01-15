Morning Digest: PM Modi to launch COVID-19 vaccination drive on Jan. 16; farmers to attend 9th round of talks with govt without ‘much hope’, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the pan-India rollout of COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 at 10:30 a.m. via video conferencing said a release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office on Thursday.

Protesting farmer leaders on January 14 said they will attend the ninth round of talks with the government amid indication that it may be the last such meeting with the Centre, but added that they don’t have much hope as they will not settle for anything less than the repeal of the contentious farm laws.

India will not invite any foreign dignitary to be the Chief Guest at the upcoming Republic Day celebrations, the Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

The Trump administration on January 14 imposed new sanctions on Chinese officials over Beijing’s increasing assertiveness in the South China Sea.

India and the U.S. have a common interest in promoting security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and their ability to work together has a positive impact in effectively addressing regional and global challenges, the Ministry of External Affairs said on January 14.

India is assessing production schedule of COVID-19 vaccines for domestic use, and delivery of vaccines to other countries is expected to take “some time”, the Ministry of External Affairs said on January 14. Addressing the weekly press briefing MEA official spokesperson Anurag Srivastava reiterated that India is committed to use vaccines for the benefit of all humanity.

The Avaniapuram jallikattu, the first bull-taming event of the Pongal season in Madurai, saw a huge turnout on January 14. At least 80 participants were injured at the event held in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines. Health officials said the injuries were not serious.

India's first indigenous 9 mm machine pistol has been jointly developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Army, the Defence Ministry said on January 14.

India and Oman on January 14 reviewed the entire spectrum of their relationship and vowed to regain momentum in trade and investment linkages once normalcy returns after COVID-19.

CBI commenced arguments afresh in the Delhi High Court on January 14 in its appeal against the acquittal of former Telecom Minister A. Raja and others in the 2G spectrum allocation scam case.

NASA has declared the Mars digger dead after failing to burrow deep into the red planet to take its temperature. Scientists in Germany spent two years trying to get their heat probe, dubbed the mole, to drill into the Martian crust. But the 16-inch-long (40-centimetre) device that is part of NASA’s InSight lander couldn’t gain enough friction in the red dirt.

The city police has told the Delhi High Court that a plea moved by JNU student and Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita, accused in a case related to northeast Delhi riots, seeking copies of videos of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was not maintainable.

President-elect Joe Biden is unveiling a $1.9 trillion coronavirus plan to turn the tide on the pandemic, speeding up the vaccine roll-out and providing financial help to individuals, states and local governments and businesses struggling with the prolonged economic fallout.

Washington Sundar is all set to make his Test debut when the series decider gets underway at the ‘Gabba’, Brisbane on Friday. Both teams are locked 1-1 in what has been a dramatic series of fortune swings so far. India, though, has been hit by a spate of injuries.