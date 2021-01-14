Coronavirus | India says COVID-19 vaccine supply to other countries will take ‘some time’

India has reiterated vaccine support to its South Asian neighbours since the beginning of the pandemic.

India is assessing production schedule of COVID-19 vaccines for domestic use, and delivery of vaccines to other countries is expected to take “some time”, the Ministry of External Affairs said on January 14. Addressing the weekly press briefing MEA official spokesperson Anurag Srivastava reiterated that India is committed to use vaccines for the benefit of all humanity

Also read: Watch | What are vaccines?

“The vaccination process is just starting in India. It is too early to give a specific response on the supplies to other countries as we are still assessing production schedules and availability to take decisions in this regard. This may take some time,” Mr. Srivastava said in response to questions on India’s regional commitment to help neighbours counter the pandemic.

Nepal has stated that a vaccine-related agreement is likely to be on the agenda of the Joint Commission meeting to be held on January 15 in New Delhi between Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. Vaccine support from India for the neighbours in South Asia has been reiterated by India from the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.

Also read: Transparency is vital: On authorisation of coronavirus vaccines

Authorities in Bangladesh said on January 13 that Dhaka has sought 30 lakh vaccines doses from the Serum Institute of India in Pune for delivery to its frontline workers. Mr. Srivastava could not say by when these consignments will be delivered. But he maintained that India would support the world in fighting the pandemic.

“Prime Minister has already stated that India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity would be used for the benefit of all humanity in fighting this crisis,” Mr. Srivastava said.