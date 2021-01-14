PM Modi to launch pan-India rollout of COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16

A dedicated 24x7 call centre – 1075 – has also been established for addressing the queries related to COVID-19 pandemic, vaccine rollout and the Co-WIN software.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the pan-India rollout of COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 at 10:30 am via video conferencing said a release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office on Thursday.

It added that this will be the world’s largest vaccination programme covering the entire length and breadth of the country.

“A total of 3006 session sites across all States and UTs will be virtually connected during the launch. Around 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated at each session site on the inaugural day,” said the release.

The vaccination programme will use Co-WIN, an online digital platform developed by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, which will facilitate real time information of vaccine stocks, storage temperature and individualized tracking of beneficiaries for COVID-19 vaccine. This digital platform will assist programme managers across all levels while conducting vaccination sessions.

A dedicated 24x7 call centre – 1075 – has also been established for addressing the queries related to COVID-19 pandemic, vaccine rollout and the Co-WIN software.

“Adequate doses of both COVISHIELD and COVAXIN have already been delivered across the country to all States/UTs with the active support of the Ministry of Civil Aviation. These have been further delivered by the State/UT governments to the districts. All preparations are in place to initiate the programme on the principles of Jan Bhagidari,” added the release.