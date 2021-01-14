At least 80 participants injured in jallikattu event at Madurai’s Avaniapuram

The Avaniapuram jallikattu, the first bulltaming event of the Pongal season in Madurai, saw a huge turnout on January 14. At least 80 participants were injured at the event held in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines. Health officials said the injuries were not serious.
As many as 523 bulls and 398 bulltamers participated in eight rounds of events at the jallikattu. Only COVID-19 negative participants were allowed to compete. The jallikattu event was flagged off at 8 a.m. and concluded by 4 p.m. Up to 50 tamers were allowed to participate in each of the eight rounds.
Also read | Rahul Gandhi hails jallikattu tradition in Madurai
As many as 24 bulls were rejected during the screening. The participants were subjected to RT-PCR tests for COVID-19 and also a fitness test. The bulls also underwent medical examination to ascertain if they were fit enough to participate in the event.
Thirunavukarasu of Muthupatti and Vijayan of Avaniapuram were adjudged the best bulltamers after they had tamed 26 bulls. A bull belonging to G.R. Karthick of Villapuram was adjudged the best bull at the event. Though authorities had urged the participants and the public to follow the guidelines for COVID-19, by wearing face masks and maintaining physical distance, not all followed the guidelines.
The Avaniapuram jallikattu also witnessed many political dignitaries attend the day long event. The next jallikattu events in the district will be held at Palamedu and Alanganallur.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath