Morning digest: Police block access to sites of farmers' protests in Delhi border, U.K. reports new coronavirus mutation, and more

The United Kingdom has reported a key mutation in the coronavirus variant called B.1.1.7—or more colloquially the ‘U.K. variant’- that studies say makes it more infectious, better equipped to thwart immune systems and slightly reduce the potency of vaccines.

Delhi has been turned into a fortress as the police continued to block access to border protest sites on Tuesday with concrete barricades, barbed wire, nails and trenches across approach roads, and undertook massive deployment of security personnel. Journalists and other visitors were denied entry to the Singhu border site, and Internet connections remain suspended.

An interim analysis of a Phase-3 trial of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 shows the vaccine is safe and has 91.6% efficacy.

Several FBI agents were shot Tuesday morning while serving a warrant in a child exploitation case in South Florida, authorities said.

The U.S. State Department announced that it has made a determination that the military takeover in Myanmar is a coup d’état. The U.S. is in touch with allies in the region, including India, on the unfolding situation, as per a state department official.

The Centre informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that 39 cases were registered against farmers protesting against the three agriculture laws at Delhi’s borders between September and December of 2020.

Apple said, in a new report, it will start rolling out App Tracking Transparency feature by early spring, and that it will be enabled by default.

New Zealand on Tuesday became the first team to reach the final of the inaugural World Test Championship after Australia's away series against South Africa got cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jofra Archer delivers balls for fire. And torments the batsmen with genuine speed and vicious bounce. Actually, he breathes fire too.

Myanmar’s Generals were in firm control on Tuesday after a surgical coup that saw democracy heroine Aung San Suu Kyi detained, although her party issued a defiant demand she be released and global outrage built over the power grab.

The PM-CARES fund, which has been set up to provide relief during the coronavirus pandemic, has contributed over ₹2,200 crore for the first phase of vaccination drive, which is looking to inoculate frontline healthcare workers, the Expenditure Secretary said on Tuesday.