Morning digest: Police block access to sites of farmers' protests in Delhi border, U.K. reports new coronavirus mutation, and more

Coronavirus | U.K. reports new COVID-19 mutation
The United Kingdom has reported a key mutation in the coronavirus variant called B.1.1.7—or more colloquially the ‘U.K. variant’- that studies say makes it more infectious, better equipped to thwart immune systems and slightly reduce the potency of vaccines.
Police use barbed wire, spikes, trenches to cut off protest sites
Delhi has been turned into a fortress as the police continued to block access to border protest sites on Tuesday with concrete barricades, barbed wire, nails and trenches across approach roads, and undertook massive deployment of security personnel. Journalists and other visitors were denied entry to the Singhu border site, and Internet connections remain suspended.
Coronavirus | Russia's Sputnik V vaccine shows 91.6% efficacy: Lancet study
An interim analysis of a Phase-3 trial of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 shows the vaccine is safe and has 91.6% efficacy.
FBI agents shot serving warrant in Florida
Several FBI agents were shot Tuesday morning while serving a warrant in a child exploitation case in South Florida, authorities said.
U.S. State Department calls Myanmar military takeover a coup d’état
The U.S. State Department announced that it has made a determination that the military takeover in Myanmar is a coup d’état. The U.S. is in touch with allies in the region, including India, on the unfolding situation, as per a state department official.
Farmers' Protest | One farmer suicide at Delhi’s border, says Home Ministry
The Centre informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that 39 cases were registered against farmers protesting against the three agriculture laws at Delhi’s borders between September and December of 2020.
Apple's new privacy feature to roll out by early spring
Apple said, in a new report, it will start rolling out App Tracking Transparency feature by early spring, and that it will be enabled by default.
New Zealand make it to final of inaugural World Test Championship
New Zealand on Tuesday became the first team to reach the final of the inaugural World Test Championship after Australia's away series against South Africa got cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
India vs England | Archer: a threat to limb and psyche alike
Jofra Archer delivers balls for fire. And torments the batsmen with genuine speed and vicious bounce. Actually, he breathes fire too.
Myanmar’s Generals tighten control after seizing power
Myanmar’s Generals were in firm control on Tuesday after a surgical coup that saw democracy heroine Aung San Suu Kyi detained, although her party issued a defiant demand she be released and global outrage built over the power grab.
PM-CARES Fund to foot over 80% cost of first phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive
The PM-CARES fund, which has been set up to provide relief during the coronavirus pandemic, has contributed over ₹2,200 crore for the first phase of vaccination drive, which is looking to inoculate frontline healthcare workers, the Expenditure Secretary said on Tuesday.