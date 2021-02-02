Apple's new privacy feature to roll out by early spring

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)
Apple said, in a new report, it will start rolling out App Tracking Transparency feature by early spring, and that it will be enabled by default.
The anti-app tracking feature will require apps to get a user’s permission before tracking their usage across apps or websites.
"Under settings, users will be able to see which apps have requested permission to track so they can make changes as they see fit," Apple said in a new report titled 'A day in the life of your data'.
If a user asks an app to not track them, that app’s developer should desist from tracking. However, if Apple gets to know that the developer continuing to track the user, App Store will reject that app, Apple noted in the report.
Along with the roll out update, the Cupertino-based company introduced changes to product pages in App Store. With this, each app’s product page is required to provide users a summary of developers’ privacy practices.
"All app developers, including Apple, are required to self-report information regarding their privacy practices," Apple said.
The details page will have information on the types of data that the app collects such as photos, location, and contact information.
