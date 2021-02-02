Police blocks entry to journalists, others to protest site at Singhu Border

At the Singhu border, Delhi Police has stopped entry of journalists and others wanting to visit the protesting farmers on Tuesday.

The farmers have been on protest at the Singh border against the three new agricultural laws passed by the Centre for over two months.

Earlier, those wanting to visit the protest site and the main stage could cross the barricades preventing farmers from entering the Capital and interact with the protestors or provide any other kind of support to them. Even smaller lanes and other entry routes to the protest site were barricaded.

On Friday, a group of “locals” clashed with the farmers after they pelted stones and tried to damage tents and other utilities. The Delhi Police had to bring the situation under control by firing tear gas and resorting to a lathi charge to maintain peace.