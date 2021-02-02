FBI agents shot serving warrant in Florida

Several FBI agents were shot Tuesday morning while serving a warrant in a child exploitation case in South Florida, authorities said.
A law enforcement official told The Associated Press that multiple FBI agents were shot while serving the warrant, and that the extent of their injuries was not immediately known. The official could not discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.
Law enforcement agencies swarmed the neighborhood in the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Sunrise after the shooting, as a suspect reportedly remained barricaded inside the home.
Another large contingent of officers gathered outside a Fort Lauderdale hospital where victims were taken, according to television video.
The Sunrise Police Department tweeted about the heavy police presence and the closure of surrounding roads.
The shooting happened around 6 a.m. in a middle-class neighborhood of single family homes, duplexes and apartment buildings. Hours later, Sunrise Police urged residents of Water Terrace to remain inside their homes while law enforcement blocked the entrances to their community.
