Morning Digest | Union Cabinet approves ₹76,000-crore push for semiconductor makers; Two militants shot dead in J&K's Kulgam, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a ₹76,000 crore scheme to boost semiconductor and display manufacturing in the country, taking the total amount of incentives announced for the electronics sector to ₹2.30 lakh crore, a government statement said.

Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, December 16, 2021, police said.

Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reported the first case of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 after whole genome sequencing of the sample of a 47-year-old man, who had travelled from Nigeria to Chennai, tested positive. The genome sequencing results of the samples from six family members and a co-passenger are awaited.

Lok Sabha on Wednesday witnessed multiple disruptions following the Congress-led Opposition’s demand of sacking Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’ in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that claimed the lives of eight people, including four farmers.

Sai Krishna Kothapalli, founder/chief executive officer of Hackrew, a Hyderabad-based cybersecurity firm, says he stumbled upon the vulnerability while downloading his Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) that gave him access to the registered phone numbers of other voters. A simple script could make available the phone numbers of all the voters in a Lok Sabha or Assembly constituency.

A Hizbul Mujahideen ‘commander’ was killed and a missing policeman held in two separate incidents in Kashmir on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said Hizb ‘commander Feroz Ahmad Dar from Shopian’s Heff-Shrimal was killed during an anti-militancy operation launched in Uzrampathri area of Pulwama on Tuesday night, following a specific input.

A fresh attempt by the Opposition to find a way out of the impasse in the Rajya Sabha has failed. An opposition delegation met Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday demanding that he arrange a meeting of the two sides. According to informed sources, when Mr. Naidu declined the plea, there was a big showdown and the leaders walked out.

Investigative journalism is vanishing from the media canvas and “everything in our garden appears to be rosy”, Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana commented drily.

A former journalist himself, the country’s topmost judge said barring one or two, he could not recall a single article in the media which had created waves recently.

Russia and China should stand firm in rejecting Western interference and defending each other’s security interests, Presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping agreed in a video call on Wednesday.

Their conversation, eight days after Mr. Putin spoke to U.S. President Joe Biden in a similar format, underscored how shared hostility to the West is bringing Moscow and Beijing closer together.

Preliminary evidence indicates that COVID-19 vaccines may be less effective against infection and transmission linked to the Omicron coronavirus variant, which also carries a higher risk of reinfection, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.

The U.S. Navy announced on Wednesday it tested a laser weapon and destroyed a floating target in West Asia, a system that could be used to counter bomb-laden drone boats deployed by Yemen’s Houthi rebels in the Red Sea.

The second wave of the pandemic, coupled with a multitude of headwinds, has played spoilsport for the domestic automotive industry, ICRA Ratings said in a report.

The sector was expected to post a recovery in the current fiscal after witnessing a challenging period in FY20 and FY21 on account of volumes slowing down and pandemic-induced challenges respectively.

Alphabet Inc's Google told its employees they would lose pay and eventually be fired if they do not follow its COVID-19 vaccination rules, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing internal documents.

A memo circulated by Google's leadership said employees had until Dec. 3 to declare their vaccination status and upload documentation showing proof, or to apply for a medical or religious exemption, according to the report.

Contrary to the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI’s) version, India Test captain Virat Kohli has said he was neither asked to remain as T20I captain in September nor was he informed before being replaced as the ODI skipper last week.

Manchester City powered four points clear at the top of the Premier League as Kevin De Bruyne inspired a 7-0 rout of Leeds just hours after clubs were given strict new measures to curb the threat of the coronavirus on Tuesday. De Bruyne delivered an imperious display including two goals on his first league start since November 6 after the Belgian star recovered from a bout of Covid-19.