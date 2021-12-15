Lakhimpur Kheri violence | Post-SIT report, Opposition seeks Ajay Mishra’s ouster

Lakhimpur Kheri violence on October 3 claimed eight lives.

Lok Sabha on Wednesday witnessed multiple disruptions following the Congress-led Opposition’s demand of sacking Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’ in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that claimed the lives of eight people, including four farmers.

The tone of the Opposition’s aggressive stance was set by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. He submitted an adjournment motion notice seeking the dismissal of Mr. Mishra. He referred to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report of the Uttar Pradesh police, which claimed that the October 3 incident was a “pre-planned conspiracy and not a negligent act”.

On Tuesday, the SIT told a court that charges against all the 13 accused, including the MoS’s son, Ashish Mishra, should be modified as the violence was part of a planned conspiracy.

‘Matter is sub judice’

Leader of the Rajya Sabha and Minister Piyush Goyal said the matter was sub judice and could not be discussed in Parliament. But Mr. Gandhi asserted that Mr. Mishra had to resign and the Congress would continue to fight until “he lands in jail”.

“Its obvious who is behind this conspiracy and how it was done. We wanted to discuss this in Parliament, want the resignation of the Minister, but the government isn’t allowing it,” Mr. Gandhi told reporters.

The Congress alleged that the Minister was involved yet Prime Minister Narendra Modi hasn’t sacked him from his Council of Ministers.

“When I had gone there, I had promised to them [families of the victims] that I will ensure justice. Without pressure, there won’t be justice. In the end, the Minister has to resign and we wont relent until he lands in a jail, even if it takes 5,10 or 15 years,” Mr. Gandhi stated.

As soon as the proceedings began , Opposition members trooped into the well of the House, waving newspaper reports on the findings of the SIT and demanded the resignation of the MoS Home.

‘Not a good tradition’

“I always give adequate time to members to raise issues. You [protesting members] are disrupting the Question Hour. It is not a good tradition and does not respect the dignity of the House,” Speaker Om Birla told the Opposition members. He assured them that he would allow to them to raise the issue later.

Four questions, along with their supplementaries, were taken up in the din for about 30 minutes, but the Opposition members didn’t relent. They continued to wave placards and posters amid constant sloganeering.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi urged the Speaker to direct the Opposition members to wear masks while protesting in the well as they posed a health risk to Parliament officials during COVID-19.

Failing to restore order, Mr. Birla then adjourned the House until 2 p.m. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was expected to reply to the debate on the supplementary demand for grants that was listed for passage. However, protests continued when the House resumed, prompting BJP’s Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the Chair, to adjourn the House for the day as soon as the laying of important papers were over.